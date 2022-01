‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actress Harshaali Malhotra received the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award this year. “Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra),” Harshaali had shared along with a picture from the ceremony. For the private event, Harshaali decked up in a stunning white and pink lehenga.