Trump Buries ‘Woke’ GOP Senator Mike Rounds for Acknowledging Former President Lost in 2020: ‘I Will Never Endorse This Jerk Again’
Published
Former President Donald Trump is none too pleased with Senator Mike Rounds. At issue is Rounds’ appearance on ABC’s This Week in which he refuted Trump’s ongoing and baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen, telling George Stephanopoulos “the election was fair, as fair as we’ve seen.” “While there were some irregularities, there were […]Full Article