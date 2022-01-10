Symone Sanders is about to make a big return to television, for the former adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris is getting a new TV show on MSNBC.Full Article
Former Biden Strategist Symone Sanders is Joining MSNBC, Will Host New Weekend Show
