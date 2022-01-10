Jesse Watters has been named the permanent host of the 7 PM hour on Fox News. The announcement comes after a shake-up of the daily lineup came roughly a year ago when then-7PM host Martha MacCallum was moved to 3 PM, and a rotating cast of hosts filled the 7 PM hour. Watters got his […]Full Article
JUST IN: Jesse Watters Named Permanent Host of Fox News Primetime at 7PM
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jesse Watters discusses his new show 'Jesse Watters Primetime'
Rumble
'The Five' announces Jesse Watters will take over Fox News' 7 p.m. hour and will premier on Jan. 24.
Advertisement
More coverage
CNN’s S.E. Cupp Rips Fox News’ Jesse Watters Over Admission He Relishes Disarray on the Left: ‘The Cruelty is the Point’
Conservative CNN commentator S.E. Cupp spoke out about Fox News host Jesse Watters' admission that he relishes "disarray on the..
Mediaite