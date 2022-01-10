Will Smith Wins Golden Globes Best Actor Trophy In Award Ceremony No One Will Ever See

Will Smith Wins Golden Globes Best Actor Trophy In Award Ceremony No One Will Ever See

SOHH

Published

Will Smith was announced as the winner for the best actor in Motion Picture at the Golden Globes last night for his role in King Richard as the father of tennis sisters, Serena and Venus Willams. Smith beat out Denzel Washington, Javier Bardem, Mahershala Ali and Benedict for the prize. The Globes winners were announced […]

Full Article