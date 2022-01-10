Netflix Shares Teaser For Kanye West Jeen-yuhs Documentary

Netflix has shared a new teaser for its upcoming three-part documentary experience, jeen-yuhs, which gives fans the unique opportunity to “step inside the journey of Kanye West.” Netflix Releases Teaser For Jeen-yuhs Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will launch Feb. 16 on Netflix.  The upcoming film will go through the entirety of Ye’s career, featuring never-before-seen […]

