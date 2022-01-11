Drake Passes The Torch To Kodak Black & “Super Gremlin” Proves Him Right

Kodak Black stays in controversy, but Drake doesn’t care, calling the rapper “the future.” Yak’s chart-stomping “Super Gremlin” is proof that Drake don’t lie. Kodak Black “Super Gremlin” Rises On The Charts, Drake Praises Him As “The Future” Kodak Black has found success again with the October 2021 release of “Super Gremlin” ravaging the charts. […]