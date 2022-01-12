Jeannie Mai and her rapper-entrepreneur-husband Jeezy have been expecting their first child and sharing their joy – blow by blow – about their new bundle of joy since revealing it to the world. Nine months later on schedule, “The Real” co-star shared on her Instagram that Baby Jenkins has finally arrived. “I asked God for […]Full Article
Jeannie Mai And Jeezy’s Baby Is Here! Whew!
