Ronnie Spector, '60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

Ronnie Spector, '60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

Japan Today

Published

Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as…

Full Article