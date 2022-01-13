Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet call it quits after 16 years of togetherness
As per People magazine, the couple started dating in 2005 after being introduced by mutual friends at a jazz clubFull Article
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have announced their separation.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have announced their decision to split in a joint statement posted on Momoa`s Instagram.