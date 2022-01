Mohit Raina is gravitating towards OTT with the MX Player show 'Bhaukaal 2' and he is extremely excited having essayed the encounter specialist Navniet Sekera in it. Mohit tells us in an exclusive interview that he went and stayed in Lucknow to be with Sekera for about 7 days, so that he can monitor his body language to get the persona right. What are the things he observed in the IPS Officer, Navniet Sekera? Mohit details.