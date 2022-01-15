Baldwin hands over phone to 'Rust' investigators
Published
Alec Baldwin has handed his cell phone to authorities as they investigate the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the "Rust" movie set, almost a month after a…Full Article
Published
Alec Baldwin has handed his cell phone to authorities as they investigate the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the "Rust" movie set, almost a month after a…Full Article
Actor Alec Baldwin has handed over his cellphone to investigators who are looking into the fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of..
Watch VideoA new lawsuit accused an ammunition supplier Wednesday of creating dangerous conditions on a movie set where a gun held..