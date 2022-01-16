All the hostages taken during a Shabbat service at Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, TX have been released and are safe, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tweeted Saturday night. Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 16, 2022 The gunman had initially taken four people hostage, including the […]Full Article
JUST IN: All Hostages at Beth Israel Synagogue in Texas Are Out Alive and Safe
