Kamal Haasan is all praise for 'Pushpa'

Busy star Kamal Haasan never fails to uplift quality films. Kamal Haasan, who recently watched Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa-The Rise' has praised the film and the team's efforts for making such a film. 'Pushpa' composer Devi Sri Prasad and Kamal Haasan together watched the special screening of the film and the talented actor shared some lovely words about the film and the team's work with DSP post the screening. Devi Sri Prasad took to his Twitter handle and shared some happy moments with Kamal Haasan along with some pictures from the association.