‘Bangarraju’ Box Office Collection Day 2

Yes, if reports are to be believed the ‘Nag’ dad-son duo is creating magic in film theatres. Their combination is gushing the audience to go gaga with their dialogues, dances and appealing songs.Actor Nagarjuna who had conducted a press meet yesterday had announced that the film has minted a whopping amount of Rs 17.5 crore on its Day 1. As per the latest updates, the movie has minted more than the day 1 figure that has taken the total two-day collection to Rs. 36 crore. Nagarjuna who is also the producer of the film has revealed the box office collection figures with a poster.