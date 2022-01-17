‘Part of Their Playbook’: Jake Sullivan Says Possible Russian Cyber Attacks on Ukraine May Be Part of an ‘Effort to Escalate’
Published
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned on Sunday that “cyber attacks could be part of a broad-based Russian effort to escalate in Ukraine” and emphasized that the U.S. is working alongside Ukraine “to harden their defenses.” “We’re also coordinating with the private sector companies like Microsoft, both in Ukraine and here in the United States, […]Full Article