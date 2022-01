Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj passed at his home in the early hours of Monday. His grandson Swaransh Mishra shared the news of his demise on social media and wrote, “ Very sad to announce... Pt birju maharaj ji.. my nana ji is no more. With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family Pt Birju Maharaj ji. The noble soul left for his heavenly abode on 17th January 2022.”