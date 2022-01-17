Laura Ingraham told a local Virginia publication over the weekend that she was not entirely “there for him yet” in regard to supporting Donald Trump in 2024.Full Article
Laura Ingraham Says She Might Not Vote For Trump in 2024 if He Runs
