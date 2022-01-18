Dhanush-Aishwarya's video is unmissable

Dhanush, who has been a great example for his fans, has shocked them by announcing his separation from his wife Aishwarya. The couple's 18 years of married life has finally come to an end, and they decide to continue as friends. Fans of Dhanush have been supporting the actor's family and are sharing special moments with them. Fans have spotted a romantic video of Dhanush singing 'Ilamai Thirumbuthae' from Rajinikanth's 'Petta' for wife Aishwarya. In the video, the couple looked lovely together, and fans have got emotional after revisiting the video which is not even a year older.