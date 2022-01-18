Gunna Emerges Victorious Over The Weeknd After 'DS4EVER' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200
On Sunday (January 16), Hits Daily Double predicted 'Dawn FM' would bet in the top spot this week — they were wrong.Full Article
The Weeknd has fallen short of a number one debut for his new album Dawn FM. Rapper Gunna was victorious in a chart battle with The..