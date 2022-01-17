The government will "undertake a review" of the BBC's funding model and the licence fee will be frozen for the next two years, the culture secretary has said.Full Article
BBC licence fee to be reviewed as funding frozen for two years
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
How to claim a free TV licence and save £159 as annual fee frozen for two years
Daily Record
The BBC TV licence fee will stay the same until 2024 and then rise in line with inflation.
BBC licence fee to be frozen at £159 for two years
Nottingham Post
How will the BBC licence fee freeze affect you?
Belfast Telegraph
-
BBC funding freeze has ‘serious consequences’ for Welsh public broadcasting
Belfast Telegraph
-
Anger as the BBC licence fee is frozen for two years
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
UK to freeze BBC licence fee for two years amid 'partygate' scandal
euronews (in English)
The UK said it would freeze the BBC's licence fee while the opposition claimed the move was meant to create a distraction from the..