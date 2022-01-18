The Grammys have been rescheduled and moved to Las Vegas
The 64th annual Grammy Awards were postponed earlier this month following the rise in the omicron variant. Now the show will be televised on April 3.Full Article
LOS ANGELES - The Grammy music awards will be held in Las Vegas for the first time this April after being postponed because of the..