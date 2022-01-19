Grammy Awards 2022 rescheduled for April in Las Vegas, Trevor Noah to host
The 64th annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS this April 3 from 8-11:30 pm ET/5-8:30 pm PT.Full Article
The Grammy Awards are heading to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in April.
The awards were originally scheduled to take place on January 31st but were postponed due to concerns over the surging omicron..