Megan Thee Stallion is finally back to music as she posted the cover art for a new song collaboration with up-and-coming Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea. The Houston hottie and recent Texas Southern University graduate has not released any song since her compilation album Something for the Hotties in late October 2021. The album was a thank […]Full Article
Megan Thee Stallion & Dancehall Queen Shenseea To Drop “Lick”
SOHH0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Megan Thee Stallion & Shenseea Team Up for Hot New Track 'Lick' - Read the Lyrics & Watch the Music Video!
Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea have released their new collab! The 26-year-old Grammy-winning rapper teamed up with the..
Just Jared