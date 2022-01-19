Cardi B To Pay Funeral Costs For Bronx Fire Victims

Cardi B To Pay Funeral Costs For Bronx Fire Victims

SOHH

Published

Rapper Cardi B plans to pay the funeral costs for those who lost their lives in the deadly NYC highrise fire just weeks ago. Seventeen people, including children, tragically lost their lives after a fire ripped through their Bronx apartment building. Cardi B Offers To Pay Burial Costs Cardi B told CNN how she is […]

Full Article