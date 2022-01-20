As expected, the Senate failed to invoke cloture on the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act on Wednesday night. Earlier this month the House passed the bill, which is a hybrid of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer put the legislation to […]Full Article
BREAKING: Republicans Block Voting Rights Bill as Senate Vote Comes Up Short
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Senate resumes debate on a voting rights bill
Rumble
The Senate resumes debate on a voting rights bill, with a vote to advance the bill scheduled for 6:30pm ET. If the 60-vote..
-
Senate Republicans unanimously vote down voting rights legislation, teeing up a fight over the filibuster
Business Insider
-
President Biden Says Nation Weary From COVID But Rising With Him In WH
Newsy
-
Senate Republicans again expected to block Democrats' voting legislation
Upworthy
-
Joe Manchin sees 'no use' in holding a vote on voting rights that is almost certain to fail — thanks in part to him
Business Insider
Advertisement
More coverage
Voting rights brawl takes center stage in U.S. Senate
Upworthy
The U.S. Senate headed for a high-stakes showdown over the 100-seat chamber's filibuster rule on Wednesday, as Republicans prepared..