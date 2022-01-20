Gaspard Ulliel passes away at 37
Published
French star Gaspard Ulliel, who played a young Hannibal Lecter and had a top role in a new Marvel TV series, died on Wednesday at 37 following a skiing accident, his family said.Full Article
Published
French star Gaspard Ulliel, who played a young Hannibal Lecter and had a top role in a new Marvel TV series, died on Wednesday at 37 following a skiing accident, his family said.Full Article
Gaspard Ulliel,
'Hannibal Rising' and
'Moon Knight' Actor, Dead at 37.
The French actor suffered serious injuries..
Anne Gaches, the Procureure de la République in Albertville (which roughly translates to Albertville’s district attorney),..