Deepika & Siddhant's Gehraiyaan trailer out
Published
Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa will soon be sharing the screen space together in a hard-hitting romantic drama titled ‘Gehraiyaan’.Full Article
Published
Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa will soon be sharing the screen space together in a hard-hitting romantic drama titled ‘Gehraiyaan’.Full Article
The trailer of 'Gehraiyaan' is out, and it promises a roller coaster ride of modern-complex relationships.