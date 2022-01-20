Vindman Blames Tucker Carlson’s ‘Fanboying Over Authoritarianism’ as a Reason for Putin’s Aggression
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s “fanboying over authoritarianism” while explaining, in part, why President Vladimir Putin is aggressively amassing troops on the Russia-Ukraine border. Vindman’s analysis came on Wednesday night’s All In and followed host Chris Hayes’s noting that Putin appears to, in many ways, be trying to reconstitute the […]Full Article