Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins dies by suicide, confirms police
Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins died by suicide at his Yamuna Nagar residence in Andheri on Thursday, said the police official.Full Article
The cause of Jason`s death has not been confirmed yet. Remo and Lizelle have been in Goa for the past few days, where they had..
Lizelle D'Souza, the bereaved sister, took to Instagram to share a few photos of her brother with cryptic remarks.