The female musicians are kicking 2022 into drive. Jamaican dancehall artiste Shenseea recruits Megan Thee Stallion for a raunchy single, Rubi Rose lets us know her relationship status and Mary J. Blige is gearing up for her album drop with another new single. Shenseea Crosses Over With Megan Thee Stallion On “Lick” Jamaican artiste Shenseea […]