Meera: Priyanka will be a ‘super mom’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made the biggest announcement this year when they shared the news about their baby’s birth. The couple turned parents through surrogacy. Revealing the special news through social media Priyanka and Nick had shared, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Soon after they revealed that news, Priyanka and Nick were showered with love. Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra told a news portal that the ‘Krrish’ actress always wanted to have kids. An elated Meera also added that Priyanka is going to be a super mom to her baby girl and that the whole family is very proud of the actress.