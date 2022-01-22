Lee Min Ho congratulates Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon tied the knot today and the couple is being showered with love from fans and celebrities. Lee Min Ho also penned a hilarious wedding note for his ‘Heirs’ co-star. He posted a selfie on Instagram wherein he was decked in dapper suit and posed with the wedding invitation. Referring to his famous line “Do I like you?” from the drama, Lee Min Ho captioned the click as “Do I congratulate you?” Interestingly, the actress had her co-star as ‘Kim Tan’ on the card, which was the name of his character in ‘Heirs’.