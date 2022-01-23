Birthday girl Kim holidays with Leander
Kim Sharma took off to The Bahamas to celebrate her 42nd birthday. The actress marked the special occasion with her ‘best person’, boyfriend Leander Paes. Kim posted a series of pictures enjoying the sun and sand at a beach in Bahamas. “Mood for 2022. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far! Happy birthday to me #42,” she captioned the post. Kim also credited Leander for clicking the gorgeous pictures.Full Article