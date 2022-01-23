RFK Jr. Spews Conspiracy Theories About Vaccines, 5G, Satellites: ‘Even in Hitler’s Germany, You Could Hide in an Attic Like Anne Frank’
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. spoke at an anti-vaccine rally in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, spewing an incredible array of conspiracy theories, including comparing those who defy vaccine mandates to Jews hiding from Nazi genocide during the Holocaust. Yes, really. “What we’re seeing today, what we’re seeing today, is what I call turnkey totalitarianism,” Kennedy told […]Full Article