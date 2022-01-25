Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is saying he's sorry for invoking Anne Frank and the Holocaust in the off-the-rails, anti-vaccine speech he gave over the weekend.Full Article
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Apologizes for Referencing Anne Frank in Wild Anti-Vax Speech
