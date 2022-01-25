Neil Young says Spotify must choose between his music or Joe Rogan's podcast
Neil Young says Spotify must choose between his music or hosting Joe Rogan's podcast, which he accuses of spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.
Neil Young has shared a since-deleted statement to his management team requesting that they remove his music from Spotify..