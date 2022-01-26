Elton John tests positive for COVID-19
Pop megastar Elton John on Tuesday postponed two concerts in Dallas -- part of what is expected to be a lengthy farewell tour -- after testing positive for Covid-19.
Legendary musician's symptoms are mild and he expects to still perform in Arkansas this weekend
Music icon Sir Elton John has tested positive for COVID.