Sonu Nigam dedicates Padma Shri to his mother

Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam has been conferred with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of the country, for his distinguished contribution to the field of Art. Reacting to the same, the elated singer shared, “January 25 was a rather special day for me and my family. I’m very thankful to the Government of India for thinking of me as a deserving candidate and bestowing me the Padma Shri. My heartfelt thanks to all those who selected me and suggested my name for this prestigious honour. “