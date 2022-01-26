Why Biden is Never Going to Nominate VP Kamala Harris to the Supreme Court

Why Biden is Never Going to Nominate VP Kamala Harris to the Supreme Court

Mediaite

Published

Almost immediately after news broke on Wednesday that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire at the end of this term, speculation began as to who President Joe Biden might announce to replace the left-leaning justice. Pundits were quick to refer to a March 2020 campaign promise by Biden to nominate a Black woman […]

Full Article