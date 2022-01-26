Almost immediately after news broke on Wednesday that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire at the end of this term, speculation began as to who President Joe Biden might announce to replace the left-leaning justice. Pundits were quick to refer to a March 2020 campaign promise by Biden to nominate a Black woman […]Full Article
Why Biden is Never Going to Nominate VP Kamala Harris to the Supreme Court
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Supreme Court Justice Kamala Harris? — Tony Katz Today Podcast
Rumble
On This Episode:
Advertisement
More coverage
Live From America 1.13.22 @5pm BIG MAJOR WINS TODAY! SAVING AMERICA FROM THE LEFT!
Rumble
Kamala Harris embarrassed herself badly today - Supreme Court delivers massive blow to Biden's mandate today - Biden begs..