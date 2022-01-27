WATCH: Trainwreck Interview Between Jesse Watters and r/AntiWork Moderator Leads Popular Subreddit to Go Temporarily Dark
Jesse Watters focused on the “antiwork” movement Wednesday evening by interviewing Doreen Ford, the moderator of the wildly popular r/Antiwork subreddit. Unfortunately for Ford, and for antiwork enthusiasts who subscribe to that particular section of the social news aggregator, the interview went so poorly that the subreddit went to “private” mode as a result of “brigading” […]Full Article