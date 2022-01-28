A stunning new poll from Marquette University Law School shows that President Joe Biden significantly leading both former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in a set of hypothetical matchups. The wide-ranging poll, like others released in recent months, shows Biden underwater with voters. A mere 15% of the survey’s respondents said they […]Full Article
Shock Poll Shows Biden Leading DeSantis and Trump Bigly in Hypothetical 2024 Matchups
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
SHOCK POLL: Ron DeSantis Running Ahead of Trump Against Biden in Florida — By 5 Points
A new poll finds Florida Governor Ron Desantis running ahead of former President Donald Trump against President Joe Biden in the..
Mediaite