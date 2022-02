Vicky Kaushal recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping the shoot of Laxman Utekar’s next in Indore. The actor shot for the film with Sara Ali Khan. Back in the city, Vicky was snapped outside filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s office and the duo also posed for the paparazzi together. This spotting has led to speculations that Vicky is soon going to collaborate with the ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ director.