Pusha T is fully in promo mode for his upcoming album. The rapper, who has been making public appearances and releasing snippets of promo images to excite his fanbase, has announced he is now an independent artist. Kanye Releases Pusha T From G.O.O.D Music Pusha’s next project, It’s Not Dry Yet (INDY), is set to […]Full Article
Pusha T Officially Leaves Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music
SOHH0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Pusha T Remains With G.O.O.D. Music Despite Cryptic Kanye West Contract Post
Pusha's next album will fulfill his Def Jam contract, according to his manager.
HipHopDX