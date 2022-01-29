Chris Brown is at the center of a rape scandal after an unnamed woman sued the singer for $20 million. She alleged that Brown raped her on a yacht at Diddy’s Star Island mansion in Miami. Torey Lanez, embroiled in his own scandal, offered a word of support for the popular crooner. Chris Brown In […]Full Article
Tory Lanez Supports Chris Brown After Rape Allegations Emerge
