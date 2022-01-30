Sushant Singh Rajput's absconding neighbour arrested by NCB
NCB was on lookout for Sahil Shah, absconding for the last nine months, in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput.Full Article
NCB officials said they will interrogate Flacko (31) in connection with the seizure of 310gm of marijuna worth Rs 25 lakh and Rs..
The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. Starting with the Mumbai Police, Enforcement..