Halo TV series trailer teases a new take on Master Chiefâ€™s story
Polygon0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Paramount's first trailer for the 'Halo' TV series is here, and it's premiering in March
Despite video game adaptations not having a great track record, Hollywood is still trying to make it happen with a new live-action..
Mashable
Halo TV show trailer: A new twist on Master Chiefâ€™s story for Paramount Plus
The long wait for the Halo TV series is almost over: the Paramount Plus series is set to be released on March 24 on Paramount Plus,..
Upworthy