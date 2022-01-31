MSNBC’s top-rated host is reportedly taking a hiatus for a few weeks from her prime time hosting gig. The hiatus comes just months after Rachel Maddow signed a new contract amid reports that she had considered leaving the network. Insider’s Claire Atkinson reported on Monday that Maddow “just told her staff she is taking a […]Full Article
JUST IN: Rachel Maddow Reportedly ‘Taking a Hiatus’ From Her Top-Rated MSNBC Show
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Cable News Ratings, Tuesday February 1: Greg Gutfeld Crushes Every CNN and MSNBC Show in the Demo
Mediaite
Fox News’ late-night talk show Gutfeld! outpaced every show on CNN and MSNBC Tuesday in the key 25-54 age demographic. The 11..
-
Tucker Carlson Secures Most Democratic Demo Viewers in Primetime
The Wrap
-
Rachel Maddow Goes on Hiatus From MSNBC to Work on Ben Stiller’s ‘Bag Man’ Adaptation
The Wrap
-
Rachel Maddow is taking a hiatus from her MSNBC show
Upworthy
-
Rachel Maddow to Take Hiatus From Nightly MSNBC Show, Rotating Guests Hosts to Fill-In
Upworthy