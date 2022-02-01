Black History Month Begins With Bomb Threats Against Thirteen HBCUs

SOHH

Published

The recent bomb threat against thirteen HBCUs is the third such threat since January 4th.  The notices have disrupted classes and caused widespread fear and anger as Black History Month, a time of reflection and celebration at these historically black institutions begins. HBCU’s Face Bomb Threats On First Day Of Black History Month According to […]

