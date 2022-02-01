The recent bomb threat against thirteen HBCUs is the third such threat since January 4th. The notices have disrupted classes and caused widespread fear and anger as Black History Month, a time of reflection and celebration at these historically black institutions begins. HBCU’s Face Bomb Threats On First Day Of Black History Month According to […]Full Article
Black History Month Begins With Bomb Threats Against Thirteen HBCUs
