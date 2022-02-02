Jesse Watters Says Trudeau â€˜Looks Like He Wet His Pantsâ€™ and Greg Gutfeld â€˜Almostâ€™ Calls Him a â€˜Douchebagâ€™
A segment on Tuesdayâ€™s edition of The Five became especially raucous as the cohosts took turns bashing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. At issue was Canadaâ€™s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for truckers. The policy requires all truckers returning from the United States to show proof of vaccination. In response, thousands of anti-mandate truckers and other protestors [â€¦]Full Article